Dangerous situation in Heise area over

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the SWAT team were called Sunday to the Heise area because of a dangerous situation where there was a suspect had barricaded themselves in a car, at about 2:40 P.M.

The suspect, identified as Channean L. Deveau, 26 of Idaho Falls, was barricaded in their car on Snake River Road, east of the Stinking Springs trailhead parking lot in Heise, about 28 miles east of Idaho Falls, and was allegedly suicidal according to Sergeant Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Bonneville County Deputies along with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Forest Service and BLM Law Enforcement, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Jefferson Central Fire responded to the area to assist. As Deputies arrived they found 5 witnesses who advised they came across Deveau stuck on the roadside in his vehicle. Those witnesses advised they attempted to provide assistance to Deveau but had to back away when he fired several shots toward them.

As more Deputies and Officers arrived on scene they were able to safely get the witnesses out of harm's way while the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was activated. As resources arrived and a safe perimeter was created, Deveau made several verbal indications he wanted law enforcement to end his life and would not engage in negotiations or cooperate with commands from Deputies.

Just after 5 P.M. Deveau stepped out of his vehicle with a handgun and fired it in the direction of the officers, resulting in return fire from officers. Deveau continued to be uncooperative and Deputies used less lethal rounds and a Taser to incapacitate him long enough to be taken into custody.

Deveau was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire Department to be checked for minor injuries before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on 5 counts of felony aggravated assault. There were no injuries from gunfire to Deveau, law enforcement, or witnesses during the entirety of this incident.

Sgt. Lovell explained how often they bring the SWAT team out.

“You know, we can quickly get to situations like this,” he said. “We can quickly get people out of harm’s way, and keep whatever dangerous situation it is contained and safe. And try to resolve it quickly with the least amount of disruption and people's lives and with no injuries and nobody in harm’s way — nobody harmed at all.”

