Dark web seminar reveals how your passwords may be for sale

An educational seminar on the dark web hosted in Twin Falls highlighted how private information like passwords may be readily accessible and for sale in an online global marketplace.

Senate Eskridge points to the results of a dark web scan that revealed you can buy stolen passwords for a little as $8 online. (KMVT/KSVT)

The seminar was held at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls and put on by SimplicitIT Technical Solutions, and brought in residents and business leaders from the surrounding communities to inform them about the dark web.

Senate Eskridge of SimplicitIT Technical Solutions spearheaded the seminar and discussed how the dark web isn’t a place people should be seeking out, but it’s something people need to know about.

“I'm not here to teach you about the dark web because I don't think any of you should be touching it,” Eskridge said. “There's human trafficking for sale on the dark web, drugs, guns, I've even found explosives."

The dark web is a portion the internet not indexed on search engines and only accessible through special software. It offers those who access it anonymity and because of that it’s become a hotbed for the sale of illegal and stolen goods.

At the dark web seminar, Eskridge proved this to be the case, by running dark web scan on one his email accounts that revealed the password associated with that account was for sale on the dark web for as little as $8. He also ran scans on several event attendees who were willing. One attendee who offered their email address out, discovered the passwords affiliated with that address for three separate websites were hacked and up for grabs on the dark web.

"There were some hits on my email, but I'm also surprised there were only three,” the individual said.

Whether it’s one password or three that have been hacked, the problem is people often use similar passwords or interchange them.

"The most amazing thing is when we ran those three hits, one was actually the login to their bank,” Eskridge said.

Matthew Desing, who runs the IT department for a business in Burley, attended the event and mentioned how password security and how people come up with their passwords was one of things that stood out to him regarding the seminar.

"It's very easy to just take your daughter’s name and change the ‘I’ to a ‘1’,” Desind said. “It’s very simple, and I’ve done it myself. But it is important to really look and decide how you want to protect yourself. The more intricate that you create your password the better security you’re going to give yourself.”

Reused and easy to guess passwords place people's personal data at risk. A survey done by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre of passwords belonging to accounts that had been hacked, found the password "123456" to be the most used in those breeches.

But while taking steps to come up with safe passwords does take away some convenience for the internet user, it will lessen the chance of personal information being stolen.

“Number one thing you need to do is change your password,” Eskridge said. “I recommend a very long and very complex password, and using a password vault so you can try and use a different password for each account without having to remember them.”

Eskridge also says two-factor authentication should be a constant.

“Always enable two factor authentication for every website that offers it.”

To view the full list of some of the most commonly hacked passwords discovered by NCSC, visit UK Cyber Survey Key Findings, in its entirety here.