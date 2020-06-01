Data shows higher rates of coronavirus in Hispanic and Latinx communities in south central Idaho

South Central Public Health District has released ethnicity data on reported cases of COVID-19 in the region.

This new data shows about 30 percent of confirmed and probable cases are among Hispanic and Latino residents district-wide. In some counties that is disproportionately high.

That's part of the nationwide trend of COVID-19 in Hispanic and Latinx communities.

South Central Public Health says it doesn't necessarily surprise them, but it does concern them, and they want to make sure they're reaching Spanish speaking peoples, explained Brianna Bodily.

"We have, from the beginning provided quite a bit of information in Spanish," Bodily said. "We've also reached out to all of our community leaders offering up this information so that if they have a population of Latino or Hispanic people they can reach out to them with information that's actually in Spanish."

The health district is also running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in Spanish, at 208-737-5965, and one in English at

208-737-1138. These hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.