Day 2: Former Lincoln County sheriff on trial for alleged sexual abuse

Former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez is in court Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing children.

This is the second day of an estimated seven-day jury trial in Blaine County. Rodriguez is facing six counts of sexual abuse. One count each in Jerome, Twin Falls and Lincoln counties and three in Blaine County.

Tuesday was spent selecting a jury. KMVT’s Rachael Fabbi is in court covering the case.

During Wednesday morning’s opening statements, prosecution says Rodriguez was often alone with the alleged victim.

The victim allegedly says Rodriguez inappropriately touched her the first time when she got out of the shower.

Rodriguez was slightly shaking his head during the opening statement.

Another charge alleges Rodriguez sexually assaulted the victim while he was on-duty. When he got a call, the assault ended and he allegedly told the victim no one would believe he if she told anyone.

The defense is focusing on the fact there is no evidence, no photos and the fact the alleged victim would still be involved in family activities where Rodriguez was present.