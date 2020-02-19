Daybells spotted island hopping in Hawaii

The search for the two missing Rexburg children continues as the mother of the children and her husband seem to be island hopping this week in Hawaii. But the question remains, "where are the children?"

Chad and Lori Daybell observed at a car rental counter Sunday afternoon at the Maui airport. (Source: East Idaho News courtesy photo)

East Idaho News reported late Sunday that Chad and Lori Daybell left Kauai for Maui.

Many passengers and airport workers recognized them. Sources say folks in Kauai are tired of having them on the island — in fact, a sign hanging near Walmart says "where are the children?"

