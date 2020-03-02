Daylight Saving Time vs. your body

Legislation that would have exempted Idaho from falling back or springing ahead, has stalled in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Republican Representative Christy Zito, who proposed the bill, said the legislature is back to the House State Affairs Committee. Zito confessed there isn't enough support among the legislators to take it to the floor for a full vote of the house.

"I don't know how many people in the legislature take it seriously, it is something that we really should be looked at with a critical eye and not just as a joke," Zito told KMVT.

She said she proposed the bill because changing the clock forward and back creates health and safety hazards.

A nurse practitioner from Positive Connections in Twin Falls agrees with Zito, saying whenever you change the time, you mess with your body's circadian rhythm, which is how you fall asleep and wake up in the morning.

"When you do that, there is an increase of course in accidents because you're tired. There's also the risk of an increase in heart attacks because of the stress of having your circadian rhythm changed," said Jenifer Benally.

She also added tiredness from the time change will affect your emotions, as you can feel a bit cranky, and even sadness.

The tiredness, Benally said, can last for a week or two until your body gets adjusted to the time change.

And Idaho's AAA spokesman Matthew Conde said with Daylight Saving Time coming up, where we will be "springing forward," there will also be less visibility.

"We need people to be alert and attentive as they head out for work, for school, or wherever else they may be going," Conde said.

Daylight Saving Time 2020 begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8th.