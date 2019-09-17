Deadline passes without new suspect named in Kelsey Berreth murder

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - The deadline has come and gone for defense lawyers to name an alternate suspect in the Kelsey Berreth murder case.

Patrick Frazee's attorneys had until 11:59 Monday night to file paperwork accusing someone else of killing Berreth late last year. The spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch confirmed with 11 News Tuesday morning that the defense team did not file anything.

Though Berreth's remains have yet to be found, law enforcement does not believe she is still alive and arrested Frazee in December on murder charges. Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in Woodland Park with the child she shared with Frazee.

A woman associated with the suspect told investigators Frazee admitted to killing Berreth by hitting her in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

Frazee's murder trial is set to begin next month. If his attorneys had named an alternate suspect, the trial could have been pushed back.

