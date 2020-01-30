Deadline nears for mom to produce missing kids in Idaho

As authorities in Idaho continue to plead with the public for any information about two kids missing for five months, experts say a potential criminal case against the mother could be bolstered if she fails to meet a court-ordered deadline to produce the children.

Seven-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since late September.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they strongly believe the kids' lives are in danger.

The kids' mom Lori Vallow was recently stopped by police in Hawaii, and she was ordered to produce the children in Idaho by 5 p.m. Thursday or face a contempt of court order.