AAA: Deadly red light crashes on the rise

Numbers from AAA are showing a troubling projection; more people are running red lights and killing people when they do so.

Pixabay

The report, done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, found that at least two people are killed every day on US roads as a result of drivers who run a red light.

In 2017 alone, 939 people across the country died as a result of drivers running red lights.

That's a 10-year high.

KMVT talked with Matthew Conde, the public affairs director for AAA Idaho, who explained what Idaho drivers need to know.

“When it comes to red light crashes, we have been pretty lucky in our state, there's only been 12 red light related deaths on Idaho roads from 2008 to 2017, but the reality is we need to make a concerted effort to keep it that way, or to even drive that number further down, which is our goal to get to zero,” Conde said.

Conde also said that these crashes come down to people being reckless or inattentive, and just one-third of the people killed in these crashes are the drivers who ran the light, the rest are passengers, people in other cars, pedestrians or even cyclists.