Veterinarian offers advice for dealing with a neighbor's noisy dog

Officials are sharing the best ways to handle noisy dog complaints,

and with the Fourth of July approaching, veterinarians suggest getting ahead of pet's anxiety.

It's an experience that many are familiar with, when a neighbor leaves their home and their dog barks throughout the day.

For some, this could cause great frustration and a sense of helplessness, but how do people manage their pet's noisy behavior when they're not there?

“The biggest things to start with are appropriate exercise, a lot of times those dogs are bored along with being anxious,” said Ark Animal Hospital owner Jordan Nesbit.

But for some dogs exercise is not enough, and they may need some extra help.

“If your dog is anxious, start by walking outside coming right back in, giving them a treat," Nesbit said. "And you kind of extend that out for longer and longer periods, so they learn that you are always going to come back. There is no reason to get anxious.”

A veterinarian could also prescribe medication for dogs with clinical anxiety. But what happens if the dogs in the neighborhood never calm down?

The Heyburn Police Department officials told KMVT people should always go and have a conversation with their neighbors first before contacting authorities.

“Just do it as civilly as possible," said Police Chief Dan Bristol. "Don't go over there angry. Just go over there and talk to them like a civil person and say, 'This is the problem I have, can you please do something about it?' There is no sense, if you go over there angry, you are going to end up having two angry people."

If speaking with a neighbor does not work, then a citation can be given for disturbing the peace. In the Heyburn it is a misdemeanor charge of $50. The cost of the citation can go up each time one is received. It can also come to a point when a judge decides to take someone's dog away.