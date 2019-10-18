Death of Boise man found in park investigated as homicide

Authorities say a man whose body was found in a popular Boise park was likely the victim of a homicide, but they are still trying to determine the cause of death.

Roque Leon Arellano was found dead at Ann Morrison Park around 8:30 Thursday morning. Police say the 43-year-old Boise man's death is suspicious and being investigated as a homicide.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens released a report Friday saying both the cause and manner of Arellano's death remained under investigation and had not yet been determined.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

