Declo man set to appear on Jeopardy

One local man had the chance of a lifetime a few weeks ago, getting to appear on Jeopardy.

Declo resident Dan Martson will be showing off his knowledge on the game show, which airs June 11.

Martson, a forklift operator in Hazelton, explained that the process of even getting a shot to appear on the show was long, first having to take the online test. He then went to Portland to try out, playing a practice game complete with buzzers. He also had to take another test while there.

Martson then had to wait to get a call to see if he would appear on the show.

“The day we got the phone call, we had just taken our dog into the vet. I got a phone call from a number I didn't recognize that left a voice mail, and I thought it was bad news, but it turned out I got on the show, it was so cool, and our dog ended up okay too, so yeah all good stuff,” Martson explained.

He said he was lucky on both fronts, and, as he did have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, he couldn't say how he ended up doing, but he does think people will be excited.