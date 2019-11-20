Declo schools hold family science night after winning NASA grant

Declo Elementary and Junior High is 1 of 2 schools that was awarded a STEM grant, and Wednesday night they're hosting a family science night to kick it off.

The grant was awarded by the NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium, and the funds Declo receives will allow them to hire STEM staff to work with teachers, expand the STEM curriculum, and help them to include families in education, which they are looking forward to doing Wednesday . The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. with more than 12 STEM exhibits set up throughout the building.

"We've dedicated a couple of classrooms to be able to work with students in hiring the personnel to be able to work with our teachers side by side and do some of that programming where our teachers may not have as much time to plan for that but working with somebody to be able to help with that is going to be huge," says Scott Muir, principal of Declo Junior High.

They're hoping Wednesday's family science night sparks interest in the community, as they continue making changes and expanding this new program.