Department of Environmental Quality hosts water quality open house

The Department of Environmental Quality as well as the South Central Public Health District held an open house Wednesday educating people about harmful algal blooms.

In the summer, multiple reservoirs had the toxic blue-green algae in it, which is very dangerous to humans and can be deadly to dogs.

The DEQ held this open house to answer any questions that the public may have, or to help educate people on what can happen to them if they get in contact with a harmful algal bloom.

"I think it's important that people know what cyanobacteria looks like, it has a distinct smell, and for it can cause rashes, diarrhea, vomiting and of course, I'm sure everyone has heard about dogs dying when they get in it. Dogs are attracted to the smell of it," said Department of Environmental Quality's Sean Woodhead.

For more information, visit the Department of Environmental Quality's website at http://www.deq.idaho.gov/.