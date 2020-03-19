Department of Labor can help file unemployment claims, connect people with jobs

Payrolls at many businesses are shrinking amid the growing COVID-19 scare.

Reports on temporary cuts in business hours and layoffs are leaving some with big budget gaps.

For some employees who meet specific requirements may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

The Idaho Department of Labor can help people file a claim and find new employment if they need it.

There are still businesses in Eastern Idaho and other areas of the state that are looking to hire more employees. Even people experiencing temporary job loss, unemployment benefits can help make ends meet in the meantime.

"Unemployment as an insurance program for when you're unemployed due to no fault of your own. And you can apply online as well, same website, or you can use the computers in our lobby and definitely you can file for unemployment if your hours are reduced, or if you're temporarily laid off," said Idaho Department of Labor supervisor Windy Keele.

For more information about how to file an unemployment claim, visit Idaho DOL’s website.