Deputies: Florida man punches gas pumps, car wash, tree after argument with girlfriend

When deputies got Hunter Thomas Bleich booked into the Naples Jail Center, they said he began punching a concrete wall.

According to an arrest report reviewed by the Miami Herald, it wasn’t his first punch of the night.

Deputies said gas pumps first caught the brunt of his fists, followed by equipment inside of a drive-thru car wash. By the time deputies arrived at the Mobil gas station on the evening of Dec. 21, Bleich had allegedly already thrown hands at a nearby tree.

They found him sitting on a curb smoking a cigarette outside his car with the doors open. Inside the car, they found his girlfriend, Destinee Fernandez.

Deputies said Bleich claimed he had gotten into a heated argument with Fernandez that caused him so much anger, he took it out on the pumps, car wash and tree.

Investigators said Bleich’s breath reeked of alcohol. He allegedly told them he and Fernandez had been drinking at a Christmas party earlier in the evening.

He was handcuffed after allegedly shouting over another deputy trying to question Fernandez.

When she was finally able to speak with authorities, deputies said she confirmed Bleich’s story that they had been arguing.

Bleich bonded out of jail the next day, but he has a court date set for Jan. 16.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.