Deputies arrest Filer man following pursuit, Kimberly schools placed on soft lockdown

Law enforcement arrested a Filer man following a short pursuit that prompted a lockdown of Kimberly schools.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said deputies recognized the driver Jeremy S. Asay, 40, of Filer, who was wanted for grand theft. A pursuit began shortly after noon when Asay reportedly failed to yield during a traffic stop.

The pursuit began on Addison Avenue West near Martin Street and traveled east and south on multiple roads. Kimberly officers and Idaho State Police assisted, a news release said. A sheriff deputy initiated a PIT maneuver at 3035 North and 3500 East. The car came to a stop and Asay ran into a nearby field where he was apprehended at 12:20 p.m.

Luke Schroeder, Kimberly School District superintendent, said someone notified the district of a high-speed chase in town and the school quickly put all of its schools on a soft lockdown as a safety precaution. Schroeder said they had students inside at most schools within a minute.

Though the soft lockdown only lasted about five minutes, there was enough activity near schools to quickly respond. When school officials were able to contact law enforcement, the chase had moved south of town. The school lifted the soft lockdown and sent out text and email messages to parents.

The sheriff’s office said Asay is being held at the James R. Munn Criminal Justice Detention Center on felony eluding and felony injury to a child, since there was a 17-year-old in the car at the time of the chase. Asay is being held on a $150,000 bond.