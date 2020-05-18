Deputy dies after he was struck by another deputy's vehicle

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a sheriff's deputy was hit and killed by another deputy when both were responding to a crash early Monday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement that the accident happened when the deputies were responding to the scene of a rollover vehicle crash before sunrise on Monday.

The first deputies at the scene were trying to talk to a woman who was involved in the initial crash when another deputy arrived in his vehicle, striking one of the deputies in the group.

The deputy who was struck died of his injuries a short time later.

The Idaho State Police is investigating.