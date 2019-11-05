Deputy taken to hospital after car accident

A Cassia County Deputy was taken to the hospital, after being involved in a car crash.

The Idaho State Police say the crash happened shortly after 1:20 PM Tuesday, at the intersection of 27th Street and State Highway 27, in Burley.

Tristen G. Brown, 24, of Burley, was driving northbound on SH27 in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz.

A Cassia County Deputy, identified by ISP as a Deputy Holcomb, was driving eastbound on SH27 in a 2013 Ford Crown Victoria, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens.

Brown's vehicle crashed into the patrol car in the intersection.

Deputy Holcomb was transported by personal vehicle to Cassia Regional Hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Both northbound lanes on SH27 and the east side of the intersection were blocked for approximately one hour.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.