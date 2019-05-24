Deputy who accidentally shot himself in December accident cleared of all negligence

A Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office deputy was cleared of all negligence after accidentally shooting himself in the leg a few months ago.

The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2018, however the report was just released this week by the sheriff's office.

The accident happened a little after 8:30 a.m. where officers found Deputy Christopher Givens with a gun shot wound to his right thigh.

The Twin Falls Police Department lead the investigation and they found that Givens missed his holster and accidentally discharged his firearm.

Authorities conducted interviews and watched surveillance tapes of the incident.

Inmates were in a transport van about 15 to 20 feet away from the scene, despite what was initially reported by the sheriff's office back in December.