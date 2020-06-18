Magic Valley road construction projects proceed on schedule

While the pandemic has brought many aspects of life to a halt, one thing it hasn't touched, is road work.

"Transportation has been deemed essential from the beginning of the COVID pandemic," said Jessica Williams, spokeswoman with the Idaho Transportation Department. "And that's really because it's vital that we provide a safe system to allow for essential delivery of goods and medical equipment and other important services throughout Idaho. And so because of that we actually do not have any delays on the start of our projects."

ITD is currently working on nearly two dozen various projects throughout District 4.

"We have projects really all throughout the district, and they really run the gamete from highway widening projects, bridge replacement projects going on, we have full reconstruct projects going on," Williams said.

Construction being an outside activity played a big role in everything being on schedule.

"And so we're able to be out in a nonclosed environment, and we're also able to really enact social distancing probably a lot easier than you would if you were in an office setting," Williams said. "You know when people are in pieces of equipment, they're in pieces of equipment by themselves."

The workers have also been following CDC guidelines.

"Not only has the department provided face coverings for all employees, but they also supplied hand sanitizer for all employees," she said. "In a very large scale, they have provided a substantial amount of hand sanitizer."

Williams also said so far none of their employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.