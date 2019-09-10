Detours to take place in the Mini-Cassia region on Wednesday

Two planned detours will take place in the Mini-Cassia region on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m, traffic will be detoured near the Salt Lake City Interchange.

This is all part of the interchange project that has been in effect since May 2018. The project is expected to be completed by May 2020.

"It's a new bridge structure that is already there," said the ITD Information Officer Jessica Williams. "This is just a portion of that construction project where they are going to be placing new concrete on that structure. Between the early morning hours of 2 and 7 a.m., they will be placing the concrete structure."

In Declo, the exit 216 on-ramp will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, while crews work to lay down new asphalt.

"There is an on-ramp closure that is occurring near Declo," Williams said. "That one is so they can go in and do a mill-inlay. Basically restore the road so it's easier to drive on."

The main mission of the Idaho Transportation Department is for the public's safety, mobility and economic opportunity.

"All of these projects that we do including the one out at the Salt Lake Interchange, and the one near Declo, are really going to improve the roadway and it's going to improve mobility and it's going to allow the commerce to flow through the area better as well," said Williams.

Both the Declo detour and the Burley detour will only be in place for one day.