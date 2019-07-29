Dierkes Lake getting new docks

If you're going to Dierkes Lake this week, there's something you need to be aware of.

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that the docks are deteriorating and losing their buoyancy, so it is time for updated docks.

The park is open for visitors and swimming, but people are asked to avoid the work area. The docks haven't been redone in almost 10 years.

"We probably pushed it a couple years longer than we had originally anticipated, but we got the life, we got the maximum use out of the existing docks, but now we just need to put the new one in so we can continue to offer that service," Josh Palmer, with the city of Twin Falls said.

The docks also mark the designated swimming area, which is guarded by lifeguards.

He said that he anticipates the new docks will be finished Friday, Aug. 2.