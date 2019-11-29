Dietitian talks how to avoid holiday weight gain

Thanksgiving is the start of the holiday season, and that means more goodies being eaten.

KMVT talked with a dietitian with St. Luke’s Magic Valley, about how to avoid gaining extra weight this holiday season.

“We have the opportunity for some of these foods that we don't have the rest of the year, which is great, because we want to be able to try and taste these delicious foods, but we also need to remember that moderation is really key,” explained Melissa Slight.

Sleight said it's all about thinking before going back for seconds.

“It's just really thinking about how much have I had already, and then if so, can i do something to add nourishment on the other side. Could I have a little bit extra light dinner later on, or more vegetables tomorrow at my lunch to make it balance out a little bit easier,” Slight stated.

Sleight also added to not forget about exercise.

“We want to do 150 minutes of exercise a week. So we can divide that up into any time increments we want,” Sleight said.

Even if you can't make it to the gym.

“If the weather's bad and you don't want to drive anywhere, just find a step and do a few steps, just going up and going down those steps, if it's a flight of stairs you can definitely do those a few times over. We can also find chairs where we can lower ourselves into those chairs, and do, you know, stand up from those chairs. That’s a really good way, practical way to get some exercise in,” Sleight explained.

