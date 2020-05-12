Dietrich School District moves to 4-day school week

On Facebook, the Dietrich School District announced it will be moving to a four-day school week.

Dietrich Blue Devils (Image: Morgan Rumpf)

"There are so many schools around us that are on the four-day week that it would be very difficult to get quality teachers and that's the most important thing to us to get quality teachers," said Dietrich School District Superintendent Stefanie Shaw, "and make sure it's a situation that's going to work best for our kids."

Shaw says there will be some challenges in the transition, but she intends to address any concerns from parents and get them the information that they need. Last week, KMVT reported the Castleford School District is moving to a four-day school week.