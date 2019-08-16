Dietrich School board discusses 4-day school week

The Dietrich School District is looking into a four-day school week. The discussion was presented in Thursday's school board meeting.

On Monday, the district held a public meeting giving Dietrich residents the opportunity to share ideas and weighing in the pros and cons on a four-day school week.

Community member Lindy Smith and the school's board clerk Debi Bingham compiled all the information from Monday night and presented to the school board on Thursday.

"People really just want to know what the day would look like," Smith said during the meeting. "How much longer it is, that's a really big concern for people. How much longer will the school day be, if that's going to be OK with little kids."

Smith said some of the pros listed range from attracting and retaining teachers, more family time, increased attendance among students.

Some of the cons to deal with would be if students could manage longer days and if teacher's evaluation would be impacted by the four-day school week.

"One of the main things that I hear from the patrons and the people that I go out and talk to, that our kids are too involved, that they're gone all the time and if the four-day week could alleviate some of that through policies and procedures and how it's done that would be a possibility," said Starr Olsen, Dietrich board chairman.

There was no action taken by school board members as they will be gathering more information before making any decisions.

"It's our kids that we're talking about," said Ben Hoskisson, a board trustee. "If we go this route, my concern is I want to make sure those road bumps are few and far in between so that first year we don't drop off."

Dietrich's school board meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at their school's conference room.