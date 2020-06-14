Dietrich woman killed in head on crash

A Dietrich woman is dead and four others injured after a head on crash south of Shoshone Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police as well as Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Shoshone Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County EMS, Lincoln County EMS, and the Idaho Department of Transportation all responded to mile marker 71.8 on US 93 at 4:59 P.M.

Blake A. Dalton, 26, of Caldwell, was driving northbound on US93 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Mekala Bingham, 29, of Dietrich, was driving southbound on US93 in a 2011 Toyota Sienna.

Dalton crossed the center line and hit Bingham head on.

Dalton was transported by Air St. Luke's to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Mekala died on scene.

Mekala's passenger, Hank R. Bingham, 33, of Dietrich, was transported by Lincoln EMS to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Mekala also had two juvenile passengers. One was transported by Lifeflight Network to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The second was transported by private vehicle also to St. Lukes Magic Valley. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.