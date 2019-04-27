"Dirty Brunch Car Show" brings classic car community together

On Saturday, Twin Falls Classic Cruisers hosted one of their classic car events of the Spring, with the "Dirty Brunch Car Show".

The event was hosted in the parking lot of the Denny's in Twin Falls and included music, raffle prizes, and a variety of classic cars for people to view.

The event became so crowded with spectators, that classic cars were seen parked across the street.

“It brings all the classic cars out, gives them a chance to get out and show their cars, be involved, meet other owners," said Stephanie Knutson-Harr of Twin Falls Classic Cruisers.

She said the event is an entertaining way to bring the classic car community together in Southern Idaho, and that's it's also educational.

"When you're building a car you have lots of questions about how to do this, how to do that, so it gives you a chance to see how some of the stuff going on and how other people are doing it."

For many, it's an opportunity to show off the culmination of hard work put into putting a classic car back together.

Bill Meyers, is owner of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, and had his car on display at the event.

"I had one when i was a senior in high school and totaled it out the first night I had it. I had to wait forty years to build one," Meyers said.

Despite his humble manner, you could tell Meyer and the other car owners were incredibly proud of their vehicles.

Besides Meyer's 1957 Bel Air, other cars on display included a 1950 custom Mercury Coupe that was similar to the popular custom model featured in the move Gone in 60 Seconds. As well as a teal colored Buick Special Series . For more information on upcoming events hosted by Twin Falls Classic Cruisers, visit their website here .