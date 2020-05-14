Discovery of dynamite in Oakley evacuates residents

Some residents in Oakley were evacuated Thursday night after the discovery of some mining explosives during a house demolition.

Investigators later secured the scene and residents were allowed to go home.

According to reports, residents within 500 meters of the home were evacuated to Oakley High School, as explained to KMVT by Cassia County School District public information officer, Debbie Critchfield.

The 500 meters is the isolation distance recommended in the National Emergency Response Guide.

The Twin Falls Bomb Squad is on the scene and is assessing the situation.

We have a KMVT reporter headed to the scene and we'll have more updates as soon as they become available.