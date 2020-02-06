Distinguished Young Women of the Magic Valley grows to two-night event

At Twin Falls High School, 26 girls are competing in the Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Wednesday and Thursday.

One woman brought the program into the Magic Valley eleven years ago as her senior project and it has grown into a two-night event.

Girls from all across the Magic Valley who are juniors in high school can compete and have the chance to win scholarship money for college, and the chance to be Miss Distinguished Young Woman of the Magic Valley. The young woman will also to go onto the state competition.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, and people can buy tickets at the door.

"Any junior in high school can participate, they will be mentored for a few months with the committee, they will do interview, fitness, self-expression, scholastic, so it is a scholarship program to earn scholarship money for college," said Paula Weeks, the chair of the program.

The girls are judged on confidence, poise, interview, self-expression and academics.