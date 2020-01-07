Divers to remove fuel from derailed train in Idaho river

Idaho authorities have confirmed two engines are still in a northern Idaho river after a rock slide derailed a train on New Year's Day.

The Spokesman-Review reported that a crew of divers began the process of removing about 1,900 gallons of fuel from a submerged locomotive Monday.

Officials say the other locomotive is on the river bank. Authorities say the rock slide derailed three locomotives and six empty rail cars Wednesday before the locomotives began leaking fuel into the Kootenai River.

Environmental Protection Agency officials have setup thousands of feet of containment boom in the water to protect environmentally sensitive areas.

