Diversity and inclusion committee meet for the first time

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee of Twin Falsl met for the first time Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

This committee has been in the works since September.

In Wednesday's inaugural meeting, members of the charter met to discuss what open meeting laws are, how local government works and going through what the charter will actually do.

The committee was created to "promote and foster a neighborly community" where all individuals of the city are treated equally and their ideas and valued.

This committee will be working under the advisement of the city manager.

"To take a look at our processes and making sure that it is open and that we're being inclusive. We believe that good government is transparent and it's accessible to all and so we want to make sure we're honoring that responsibility," said Travis Rothweiler, the city manager for Twin Falls.

The committee will be meeting twice a month.

In a previous interview, Rothweiler said this committee is also in line with the city's strategic goal, which is being a responsible community.