Doctor: Hypothermia, frostbite are common, preventable cold-related health problems

During the winter months, hypothermia and frostbite are the most common cold-related health problems. Taking preventive action can save lifes when it comes to dealing with extreme cold-weather conditions.

Prolonged exposure to frigid temperatures causes hypothermia, which is why it's crucial to put extra layers on, especially hats, Dr. Jonathan Tripp from Tripp Family Medicine tells KMVT.

Tripp said hats are vital because people tend to lose more heat through their heads than any other part of their body.

And, when it comes to frostbites, which is caused by freezing temperatures, the first area to get cold will be the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes because the body knows it can do without them, but not without the internal organs.

Frostbite can cause permanent damage to the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation.

"You want to be prepared with layered clothing, so you can take things off when you're too hot, and you want to be able to put things on when you get too cold," Tripp said, adding, "You want gloves to cover your hand, you want feet to be covered with nice socks, good shoes or boots."

Tripp added during the winter people tend to forget to keep themselves hydrated simply because they don't feel thirsty. Some symptoms can include headaches or nausea. Therefore drinking two through three quarts or liters of water a day is the right amount of fluid to keep people hydrated.