Doctor addresses importance of mental health awareness month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is all about raising awareness to those who struggle with mental health.

One in five will struggle with mental health issues and about 70,000 in Idaho as well. That number includes children and teens.

KMVT talked with Boise-based doctor Ron Larsen, with Optum Idaho, who explained that the number of teens with mental health issues is growing, and social media may play a part in it.

“Our teenagers are more connected with each other than they’ve ever been before," he said. "It’s really important as a teenager to have friends and be on social media. And that has led to additional problems."

Dr. Larsen also said that having a whole month to raise awareness is great because it will lead to people having conversations about their mental health, and help break the stigma surrounding it.

