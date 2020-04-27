Doctor discusses writing an advanced directive

One doctor at St. Luke's is stressing the importance of creating an advanced directive, which some people call a living will.

Dr. Dan Pruecil, at St. Luke's Magic Valley, says that any one over the age of 18 should have an advanced directive.

It is a legal document about how people want medical decisions to be made, or who can make the decisions if they are not able to.

An advanced directive does two things. The first is it decides who is a person's spokesperson if they are not able to make decisions themself.

"How to proceed if something really bad has happened and so the advanced directive we use is called honoring choices Idaho," said Preucil. "It lays out a specific clinical scenario for you to think about and what you are thinking about as you are learning about this scenario is in this context right, in the context of this specific situation how would I want my care to proceed."

He says everyone over 18 should have an advanced directive, and if people want to make one, all they have to do is talk to their doctor.