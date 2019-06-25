Doctor talks about men's health month; the risks men face

June is men's health month, and we here at KMVT wanted to take a closer look at what diseases are more likely to affect men.

KMVT talked with Doctor Ron Larsen with Optum Idaho, who explained that men have higher risks of developing heart disease, gaining weight and with that diabetes.

He also reminds men that drinking and smoking can lead to things like liver problems, throat cancer, and heart disease.

And men who have a beer belly are at higher risk for having heart disease.

“As we have all know in our culture decided that we should have three meals a day, and we should sit in an office, that kind of behavior has led particularly men, to have more heart disease,” Larsen stated.

Larsen gave three tips for men to follow to have a healthier life, and they are taking part in physical activity, watching what you eat, and going to the doctor for regular checkups.