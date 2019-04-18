Doctor warns about the dangers of trampolines

Spending an afternoon jumping on a trampoline or going to a trampoline park may seem like an easy option to get the kids out of the house.

But, you could be putting yourself or your child at risk, said Pediatrician Jeffery Mulert.

"Looking at the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, there are all types of injuries that kids can sustain,” Mulert said.

KMVT spoke with Billy Hughes, who broke his collarbone in middle school while jumping and playing on a trampoline.

"In the midst of it, my collarbone right here snapped. I thought it was a dislocation of the shoulder, tried to relocate it, went to the hospital. And they thought it was a dislocation, looked at the x-rays, looked at it again, clean break,” Hughes explained.

Hughes isn't alone. In a study done by CBS they found injuries at trampoline parks have risen dramatically over the last few years.

Going from 2,500 in 2013 to almost 18,000 in 2017.

Injuries range from sprains to even paralysis in severe cases.

"There are a lot of potential risks with trampoline use, the most serious can be cervical spine injuries. The most common ones are going to be typically ankle sprains, but also upper and lower extremity fractures,” Mulert said.

Mulert also gave some ways to keep children as safe as possible.

"Always have adult supervision, make sure the trampoline is up-to-date, no springs loose,” Mulert stated.

It's also recommended to have only one person jump on the trampoline at a time.

"It seems maybe not as fun, but about three-fourths of the injuries are attributed to when there are more than one person on the trampoline at the same time,” Mulert explained.