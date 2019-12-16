Documents: Mining company writing own environmental report

Documents show the U.S. Forest Service allowing a Canadian company to write a key environmental report on its proposed open-pit gold mines in central Idaho after the Trump administration became involved.

The documents obtained by conservation group Earthworks show British Columbia-based Midas Gold's lobbying efforts after initial rebuffs from the Forest Service.

The report involves the potential effect on salmon protected under the Endangered Species Act. The report could sink the project if it results in restoration work making the mines economically unfeasible.

Midas Gold says it's normal for a company to write such a report and makes the process more inclusive and transparent.