Dodds Family adjusts to learning at home admitting it is a challenge

Life was turned upside down for many people this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the United States.

Movie theatres were shut down, and schools were closed.

KMVT wanted to find out what it is really like for parents who are in the position of teaching their children from home.

The Dodds family is adjusting to learning at home, just like so many families across the United States.

"Man this is hard stuff, it’s really hard stuff for everybody, no matter what your circumstance is it’s just hard," said Karissa Dodds, a first grade teacher and mother.

Karissa is a first grade teacher at Kimberly Elementary and a mother of four and sometimes it’s just about getting through the day.

"We are all just thrown into it, and I think everybody is really just in survival mode you know I’m sure there are some parents out there who are really embracing it and loving being home with their kids, but there are other times when it’s just crazy chaotic and it’s just about trying to embrace the chaos," said Dodds.

She says she misses her students and the routine her family had before the viral pandemic.

"This is like school in a crisis, and feels kind of like summer but with endless homework," she said. It’s just like they have all these packets they have to do, they have assignments from the teachers, which is great and appreciated so they have something to do, but it’s just very different from what you would say is true homeschool.

Her children Blake, Kyson, Derek say it’s hard to get motivated to do their school work and they miss seeing their friends every day.

I really miss my friends and my class," said Blake Dodds, a third grader. "I miss going to class… it’s so tempting to just go outside and play with friends, and just ditch school."

Karissa says that sometimes… all she can do is send her kids outside for recess.

I’ve tried, I've tried to come up with different schedules and different things to do, and some days it works and some days it just doesn’t so we kind of just have to go with it, and then some days I'm just like it’s nice outside, just go outside and play in the dirt and that’s your school for the day," said Karissa.