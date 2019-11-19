Dog crushed by heavy package FedEx driver threw over fence, family says

A couple in California blames a FedEx delivery driver for the death of their 4-pound Yorkshire terrier, who they had euthanized after she sustained serious injuries when a package fell on her.

Mitchell Galin and Keiko Napier say their beloved dog Cooper, a 4-pound Yorkshire terrier, suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver when a heavy package landed on her. (Source: Keiko Napier/KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

Mitchell Galin and Keiko Napier claim their beloved dog Cooper was sunbathing in the backyard of their Venice, California, home when a FedEx driver tossed a large package over the fence.

The package, which contained crystal and a second Christmas present, allegedly landed on top of and crushed the 4-pound Yorkshire terrier.

“I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin said.

Cooper’s veterinarian took X-rays and said the dog suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver. The next day, Galin and Napier chose to have Cooper euthanized.

“It’s painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin said.

FedEx says it is investigating the incident and, based on the outcome, will take “appropriate action.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event,” read a statement from the company in part.

But Cooper’s family says that’s not enough. The dog used to sleep between Galin and Napier every night, and they want to prevent drivers from taking shortcuts that could have a lasting impact.

“To me, that’s not satisfactory,” Napier said. “I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages. That’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear ‘we’ll look into it.’"

Napier says if drivers continue to throw packages, as alleged in this case, someone else could get hurt.

“Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage - very, very severe damage,” she said.

