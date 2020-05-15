Dog rescue mission turns deadly on I-15

Two Arizona residents and more than one dozen dogs are deceased after a truck accident near Shelley.

Christopher Kracht and Ann Watson were transporting 48 dogs to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption, as part of a non-profit animal rescue network.

But sadly Friday morning, their Ford Econoline box truck left the I-15, went into the median and struck an embankment.

According to Idaho State Police, Kracht died at the hospital, Watson died at the scene.

Troopers also discovered 14 deceased dogs.

Another 18 dogs have been found, but 16 are still missing from this crash. Despite searching the interstate area, troopers have been unable to locate any more of the missing dogs. Anyone who locates a stray animal in the area is urged to contact Bingham County animal control.

A representative of the animal rescue network tells troopers they are en route to Bingham County. They plan to pick up the remaining dogs and safely continue onto Canada where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.