Family speaks out after dog shot with arrow

A incident involving a dog being shot with an arrow is currently under investigation by the Shoshone Police Department.

KMVT was notified by the landlord of a property occupied by a Dessa Hadzor Shoshone, that her dog had been shot with an arrow early Friday morning. KMVT reached out to Dessa Hadzor, who agreed to interview about the events that transpired early that morning.

"I just heard blood curdling screams and I thought oh my god a gods been hit by a car that was my first instinct," Hadzor said, in describing the moments leading up to the point where she discovered her dog had been shot with an arrow. "The gate was open and I thought, where are my dogs?"

Hadzor said she has two huskies, named Blue and LuLu, and that she keeps them locked up in the backyard. She said Friday morning, she heard screaming before she found her dogs, and that one of them appeared to have been injured.

"I went down to touch my dog and there was something in her neck and her back,"Hadzor said.

Hazdor pointed out the area where she believed Blue, had been allegedly shot with an arrow. The area was in the corner of Hadzor's house where the fence in the yard and the house met. There was dried blood on the wall as as on the dried grass under an area of shade provided by the house. There were also spots in front of both the backside door and front side door covered in blood where it looked like the the dogs had attempted to get into Hadzor's house following being shot.

"I didn't know what to do because they ran in the house with so much pain and the other dog I put her in the house and she was crying," Hadzor said.

Hadzor indicated that although she had not seen the act of Blue being shot with the arrow, her neighbors indicated that it was another one of her neighbors who lives down the street and is an employee of the Gooding County Sheriff's Department. She also said that after calling

the Shoshone Police Department regarding what happened, she witnessed officers of the Shoshone Police Department enter the man's house and walk out with a bow.

KMVT reached out several of the Hadzor neighbors as well as knocked on the door and rang the doorbell of the residence of the individual Hadzor alleges shot Blue with an arrow. KMVT did identify a car in the driveway with labeled as a vehicle belonging to the Gooding County Sheriff's Department, but nobody answered the door. Of the two neighbors of Hadzor KMVT was able to get in contact with, one indicated she did not see anything and would not be given an interview and the second did not speak English. However, KMVT was able to talk to the Head Veterinarian Technician of the Shoshone Veterinarian Hospital, Julianna Fields, where Blue was taken for of her wounds and sits currently.

"Looks like it entered up here towards the skin, and then sliced the skin," Fields said, gesturing to the front of a sedated and wrapped Blue. "There's an exit wound up here by the pelvis."

The front half of Blue's body lay wrapped before Field in a light blue and white material. The dog also appeared to be hooked to an IV for fluids. There was a visible shade of red on the dogs fur that appeared to be from the blood. Field's showed the arrow removed from the animal, and indicated Blue had shown no signs of aggression in removing the projectile.

"Seems like she's doing better," Fields said. Her color's coming. Doesn't seem like she's continuing to lose too much blood."

She also said an officer had been by at least 2 separate times to the Shoshone Veterinary Hospital gathering information about the incident.

KMVT was able to get in touch with a Chief of Police for the Shoshone Police Department>Austin Smith who said he can't confirm or deny many details other than dispatch received a call early Friday morning regarding a pair of aggressive dogs, followed by a call of a dog being shot. Chief Smith also indicated there's an investigation currently underway, the results of which will be handed to City Prosecutor. The Chief of the Shoshone Police Department would not release the identity of that individual or confirm whether or not they work for the Gooding County Sheriff's Department.

Asked on the condition of Blue, who's still at the Shoshone Veterinarian Hospital, Dessa said the vet told her Blue is "definitely not out of the woodwork yet, and that she's still sedated."