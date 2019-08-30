Dogs take center stage at 4-H dog agility show at Twin Falls County fair

Nine dogs competed in the annual 4-H dog agility show Friday afternoon.

Marti Kincaid, the dog program superintendent for the Twin Falls County Fair, said it’s an exciting event.

“The one the kids and dogs love the most and the audience does too. We get a lot of audience participation in it,” Kincaid stated.

One of those dogs competing was Captain, and his owner Sarah Beus, competing for the first time.

He's 8 years old, we got him from the animal shelter when he was about 3. We don't know exactly what breed he is, I think he's a pointer American Staffordshire terrier,” Sarah said.

Kincaid explained what the purpose of the agility show is.

“But the whole point of the agility is to show that we have teamwork, the dog is willing to do it, the child understands what to do with the dog, and you see the dog sometimes having a lot of fun, which you might see,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid also said that this program helps get kids involved in 4-H, who may not have otherwise taken part.

“This is a perfect opportunity because we talk about how to take care of your dog, what's important to your dog, how to train your dog, how to become a team with your dog,” Kincaid said.