Dole baby spinach recalled over salmonella risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach due to a possible salmonella risk, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The products being recalled are:

- 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2)

- 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8)

Both have Use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

The products were recalled after the Department of Agriculture in Michigan tested a sample of baby spinach, which yielded a positive result for salmonella.

The products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FDA states the product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves.

Consumers should check product they have in their homes and discard any matching these lot and UPC codes, and Use-by dates.

No other Dole products are included in the recall.

Read more about the recall on fda.gov.

