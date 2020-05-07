Twin Falls downtown businesses excited to reopen

Many businesses in downtown Twin Falls have been able to open up again as part of stage one of Gov. Brad Little's plan and getting to that point hasn’t always been an easy road.

"All of these small businesses downtown really support each other and have come around each other, which is great to see," said Julia Martinez, the assistant manager of Fashion 15 Below. "It’s a great little downtown family that we’ve got."

Small businesses across the Magic Valley are opening up again as part of stage one of the governor's plan and the stores are doing everything to keep their customers safe.

"Keep people 6 feet apart for social distancing, so we have marks along the floor like you people have seen at the grocery store," said Tom Ashenbrener, the co-owner of Rudy's A Cook's Paradise. "We have a sanitation station at each door so people can come in, put gloves on if you want, hand sanitizer, keeping all the counters clean like you would in a restaurant."

Some stores found creative ways to still offer their products to customers, even though they weren’t allowing people into their store.

"We were able to offer curbside pickup for our online orders, which is super awesome that we were able to offer that for our online customers and maybe some of our store customers that haven’t quite explored some of our online opportunities through our app and our Facebook," Martinez said.

While shopping in the stores might look a little different right now, they are excited to see friendly faces again.

"We are still following all his guidelines, 6 feet apart at all times, disinfecting the store, just trying to create that environment where customers feel safe and comfortable to come and shop," Martinez said.

Businesses are excited to see downtown come to life again.

"It was very unnerving," said Ashenbrener. "It was very lonesome. It felt like something was really wrong, with our town with downtown. It’s like 'Where is everybody?' It’s deserted."