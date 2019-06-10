Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market opens for season

The Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market had their grand opening on Saturday.

Kathy Fitzgerald cutting the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market.

The market features a variety of vendors and people can find home-grown and local products from goat milk soaps to extravagant works of art, and even good old-fashioned kettle corn. Saturday's ceremony included a magician, a booth a from the Children's Museum of the Magic Valley. Ken and Kathy Fitzgerald, owners of the Yellowbrick Cafe, who also help organize the farmers market, said that despite Saturday's cool weather, they had an impressive turn out of vendors to kick off this year's opening.

"We have 45 or so that have registered and will be participating this year at any given time," Ken Fitzgerald said. "Today I think we have 26 or 25 on the ground."

Kathy said that while the market in Twin Falls is still new, they're looking to change things up a little bit from last year.

"Last season, we saw huge success but this year we really wanted to put some meaning behind it and form some community events," Kathy Fitzgerald said.

Both Ken and Kathy iterated that the market would not be possible without the help of some their sponsors such as First Federal and Middlekauf Ford.

People interested in becoming a vendor and participating in the downtown market can find applications at

tfdfarmersmarket.org.