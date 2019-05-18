Dozens turn out for Relay for Life

Many people came out to Relay for Life Friday to support those who have been affected by cancer in some way.

The event went from 6 p.m. to midnight at Canyon Ridge High where there were silent auctions, treats and activities to celebrate cancer survivors.

They also had a luminaria ceremony for those who lost their live to the disease.

Cancer survivor Ruth Kestie attends Relay for Life when she can.

"The relays always help me realizing how many people are in the same state that I am and I’ve had daughter and my granddaughter who have participated," Ruth said.

She tries to walk in the cancer survivor walk when she can, but this year she was unable.

"I'm just happy to be alive and be here. It’s wonderful to be able to participate in a relay," she said.

Some advice she said was to make sure watch for symptoms and see doctors as quickly as possible if something does turn up.

Howard Kestie, Ruth's husband and caregiver, wants others to know that they should just be there for their person.

"Whenever they need some help, just try to step in if they need help. Give them support and probably, about the best you can do," Howard said.

This year's goal was to raise $80,000, $10,000 more than last year.