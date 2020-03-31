Gooding drive-thru church shows community coming together in times of adversity

Solid Rock Baptist Church in Gooding is doing something a little different to hold service on Sunday,

Pastor Beaver reached out to local officials to see how it would be possible to hold service in compliance with the current state isolation order. (Source: Matthew Beaver)

The state isolation order currently in place has forced churches just like Solid Rock to move online, but not everyone has access to internet.

and that's why Pastor Matthew Beaver of Solid rock reached out his local officials. He asked if a drive through service, where church goers would remain in their car, would still be permissible under Governor Little's. and it turned out it does.

"It went great," Pastor beaver said. "We just moved here in November and the church has kind of been in a rebuilding process and actually yesterday was the largest number of people we've had since we've been here in November."

Beaver says they'll continue with the service as long as it's required, and he appreciates how the community keeps continuing to display how it can come together in difficult times.