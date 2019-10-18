Driver charged with drunken driving after pedestrian hit

Prosecutors have charged a man with felony drunken driving in connection with a September collision that left a teenage pedestrian with a broken neck.

Joseph Jefferies, 70, was arrested Wednesday. Police believe Jefferies was driving a vehicle that collided with 16-year-old Sunshine Bryden and her dog as they crossed a Kuna street on Sept. 2.

He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea; court records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.

Bryden sustained a broken neck and broken leg in the collision, and her dog, Harley, sustained internal injuries. The teen's mother, Carolyn Bryden, says Sunshine had surgery to put a titanium rod in her leg and is doing well more than a month after the crash. She said the dog has recovered from its injuries.

Ada County Sheriff's Spokesman Patrick Orr said Sunshine Bryden traveled 72 feet after impact.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)