Driver expresses concerns of driving on Addison Ave.

Mattie McGregor makes the drive from Jerome to Twin Falls for work in the morning. The drives is typically uneventful until she gets to Addison avenue in Twin Falls.

"It's terrifying to drive this road in the morning, and 5 at night," MacGregor said. "I mean everyone is distracted these days it seem."

She says her commute pedestrians are consistently crossing the road in areas where there's no crosswalks

"I mean another person just ran right in front of us,' said MacGregor during a drive down Addison Ave. to her job. She says one are is of particular concern to her as well her friends.

"Between Washington and the old hospital," MacGregor said. "Where their crossing between the hotels and motels."

"I think most recently, 2 months ago, we just installed a new control cross walk near Lincoln Elementary school on Addison Ave," Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator, Josh Palmer said.

Palmer says the city has made improvements on Addison Ave., but city residents are encouraged to file their concerns or complaints with the city.

"If we receive a complaint or concern from a resident. We will put out what we call "pipes out". where we'll start to track the number of vehicles using the roadway or intersection and we'll track pedestrians as well," Palmer said. "We work with NTSB to find out if it is proper to construct a control device or crosswalk at that intersection."